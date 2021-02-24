BCG seizes illegal current nets



Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized 2.00 crores meter current nets conducting drive in three factories in the area of Panchasar and Gushaibag adjacent to Muktarpur bridge under Munshiganj sadar police station. BCG Headquarters Media Officer Lieutenant Commander Amirul Haque informed the matter on Tuesday.







Lt Commander Amirul Haque said, "Acting on trip-off, a BCG team led by Station Commander Pagla Lieutenant Ashmadul conducted the said drive. During the drive, about 2.00 crores meter current nets have been seized from three factories named Sawban Fiber Industry Ltd, Tonmoy Fishing Net Industries Ltd and Rana Munshi. The value of the seized nets is about Tk 59.10 crores."





He said, nobody was arrested ss there was no present in the factories. Later, the seized nets were burnt in presence of Munshiganj District Fisheries Officer Dr Abdul Alim, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Tipu Sultan, Executive Magistrate Md Elias Sikder. He further said, "BCG conducts regular drive to control robbery, drugs peddling and catching fish by current nets in the area."









--- Munshiganj

