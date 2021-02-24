Paddy land flooded as BADC dam collapses in Ashuganj



In the Sohagpur area of Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria, the dam of BADC has collapsed and about 60 to 70 acres of paddy land and fish worth of lakhs taka have been submerged in the water. Due to this, more than 150 farmers have become helpless. According to the Ashuganj BADC office and the victim farmers, the incident took place at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday near Abbas Uddin Khan Road in Sohagpur village of Ashuganj Upazila on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.







Jamal Chowdhury, a victim farmer, said, "At least Tk 6-7 lakh of fish from my pond including agricultural land has been washed away in the water due to BADC's obstruction. I am helpless now. I demand my compensation from the government. If I don't get the compensation I will be on the streets along with my family."





A victim farmer Abul Kashem said, "Afkon, an Indian contractor working for four-lane construction, had filled the drain with soil without clearing the BADC's drain, which narrowed and blocked the water supply.Assistant Engineer, Ashuganj BADC Mohammad Khalilur Rahman, admitted that the water of the BADC canal had entered into the agricultural land and damaged the paddy land in the Sohagpur area on Tuesday.







He said, "We have already started repairing the damaged part. We hope to complete the repairing work by Wednesday. We will be able to bring the water flow back to normal. However, the extent of damage to paddy land and pond fish cannot be determined without investigation." Ashuganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Aravinda Biswas visited the spot and assured compensation for victim farmers who faced heavy losses. He said, "He will discuss with the higher authorities including the Deputy Commissioner of Brahmanbaria in detail to compensate for the loss."









---Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj





