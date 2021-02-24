Alal takes office as Durgapur mayor

Newly-elected mayor of Durgapur municipality Md Ala Uddin Alal receives The outgoing mayor Alhaj Mawlana Abdus Salam with a floral wreath on Tuesday. -AA



Newly-elected mayor of Durgapur municipality Md Ala Uddin Alal took the charge of the office on Tuesday. All the councilors also took the charge of offices on the occasion. On the occasion, a charge handing over and reception program were held at the premises of Durgapur municipality.







Newly-elected mayor Md Ala Uddin Alal said, "I am thankful to the people of my municipality and my party supporters to vote me. If Allah wills, I will make a modern and model municipality according to my election manifesto." Various political leaders, social elites, journalists, businessmen, members of civil society attended the program.







The outgoing mayor Alhaj Mawlana Abdus Salam presided over the program while Upazila Parishad Chairman Jannatul Ferdous Ara Jhuma Taluker and Upazila Awami League President Bir Muktijoddha Ala Uddin Al Azad, General Secretary Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad along with local dignitaries addressed the program.











---Nirmolendu Sarker Babul, Netrokona





