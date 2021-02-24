Human chain held protesting attack on universities students



A group of students formed a human chain and protest rally against the armed attack on the students of University of Barishal and Jahangirnagar University. The students demanded the arrest of the attackers and justice for the university students.







The common students led the demonstration on Tuesday in the district's town hall club road in Pirojpur. While addressing the demonstration, the students said, "These attacks are not new to them. The students have been harassed and attacked in various ways.







We want to bring the attackers under severe punishment quickly, and if any student is attacked or tortured then students from all over the country will come to protest." The demonstration was conducted by Tarikul Islam Mahir, a student of Barisal University. A large number of students from Barisal University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and technology along with their guardians were present in the demonstration.











---Hasan Mamun, Pirojpur





Leave Your Comments