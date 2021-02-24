Salim Uddin reappointed as BHBFC chairman



Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin has been reappointed Director and Chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corpor-ation (BHBFC) according to gazette of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.







He has been discharging duty as Chairman of Executive committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited. Before Joining BHBFC as Chairman, he was an Independent Director of The Chittagong Stock Exchange-CSE appointed by the Government. He was also an Independent Director of Premier Bank Ltd and Director of Rupali Investment Ltd.





Lastly, he was a Director of Rupali Bank Ltd- a nationalized commercial bank appointed by the Government. Dr Salim was born of an eminent Muslim family of Daulatpur village of Fatikchari Upazilla of Chittagong. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), Fellow Cost and Management Accountant (FCMA), and Certified Public Finance Accountant (CPFA).



