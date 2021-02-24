'Dr Atiur's research is contributing towards country's development'

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan Dulal speaks at a book unveiling event written by Dr Atiur Rahman titled "Ore Mon Hobei Hobe: Bangabandhu, Rabindranath and Samakalin Bangladesh" in the capital on Tuesday. -AA



"As the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Atiur Rahman worked relentlessly to ensure quality financial service for the marginal people. Now he is dedicated to research on thoughts of Tagore, development philosophy of Bangabandhu, and macroeconomic development journey of Bangladesh" State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan Dulal said.







His works, thoughts, and relentless research help us better understand the development of Bangladesh as well as the strategies to cope with the challenges ahead, he added.He said these on Tuesday while speaking as the Chief Guest of the book unveiling event organized for the book titled 'Ore Mon Hobei Hobe: Bangabandhu, Rabindranath and Samakalin Bangladesh' written by Dr Atiur Rahman.







The event was organized at the office of Unnayan Shamannay at Dhaka, where along with the writer Dr Atiur Rahman- eminent sociologist Khondoker Shakhawat Ali; consultant for Bangla Prokash- Rahim Shah; and Director of Sonali Bank- Ishtiaque Chowdhury were present as panel discussants.





Faridul Haque Khan further added that Dr Atiur Rahman always remains aware of the socio-economic realities and as a result- can easily portray the ways forward through his writings.Therefore, his policy prescriptions are most often reflected in the national policies. Khondoker Shakhwat Ali said that columns written by Dr Atiur that have been compiled in the said book will benefit policy makers, researchers, and even young readers.







Ishtiaque Chowdhury opined that Dr Atiur worked for the marginal people as the Governor of the central bank, and his writings are still inspiring the youth to work for the poor and marginalized. Dr Atiur Rahman thanked everyone and said that honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the amazing macroeconomic journey of Bangladesh in alignment with her father Bangabandhu's development philosophy.





He said that, through his columns in the national dailies he is trying to portray Bangladesh's success stories, challenges, and ways forward. Out of respect to all those who gave their lives for their country, Dr Atiur has dedicated this book to one of his college mates named Khurshid Ali, who died while fighting in the liberation war.

Leave Your Comments