Taapsee Pannu to star in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'



Taapsee Pannu is currently on a roll. The actress has her kitty full of some very interesting movies and now she has announced yet another film with Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame. The actress will be collaborating with Pratik for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan??' The film will be directed by Arshad Syed and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. While no other detail regarding the film has been unveiled, the name and the fresh pairing have piqued the curiosity of the audience.





Meanwhile, Taapsee has been busy shooting for 'Looop Lapeta' where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Tahir Raj Bhasin. Apart from this, she will also be seen stepping into the shoes of cricketer Mitali Raj for her biopic titled, 'Shabhash Mithu'. She is also a part of another sports-drama titled, 'Rashmi Rocket' where she plays an athlete. Taapsee will also be reuniting with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for 'Dobaaraa'. The actor-director duo earlier worked together in 'Manmarziyaan' which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.





Leave Your Comments