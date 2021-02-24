I didn't have a plan for career initially



Supermodel Kate Moss, who was discovered at 14, recalls saying yes to all the work coming her way initially. However, she soon realised she needed to be choosy because she just couldnt juggle her erratic schedule. "I didn't have a plan. I was always one of those young people who was just happy to be exposed to new things and experiences there wasn't a plan or a route that I wanted to go down.





But it soon got to the point where I just couldn't fit all my engagements into the week," Moss told. "At that point I knew I had to get serious and be a bit fussier, but until then it was really just a case of taking the offers and seeing where they went," she added.







Moss wanted to travel the globe but never imagined landing in a career that would let her do so. She said "My dad was in the travel industry and would always talk about how brilliant it was to see the world. Travel was a real ambition of mine when I was a kid. It quickly became my focus over school. Of course, I never dreamed that I'd be able to fulfil that through modelling, so when the opportunity came it was something I jumped at."





