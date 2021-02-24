Shailene confirm her engagement to



The Big Little Lies actress confirmed her engagement to "wonderful" NFL star Aaron Rodgers during her new interview with Jimmy Fallon. As it turns out, they've been engaged "for a while now" after meeting during the pandemic. "For us, it's not new news, you know?" she told The Tonight Show host. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while'" Woodley said.





The actress claimed she didn't picture herself marrying an athlete, saying, "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."





As Shailene recalled, "When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him.'"





Shailene, 29, then confessed she's still never been to a football game in person and hadn't even watched it on TV before being with Aaron, 37. "We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game," she said. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm still constantly learning."

