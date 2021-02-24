Jacqueline Fernandez to star in 'Bachchan Pandey'



The 'Bachchan Pandey' sets got a bit more glamorous with actress Jacqueline Fernandez joining the shoot. The star got the cameras rolling early Monday morning and was happy to share a photo of the film's clapper board. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the picture of the clapperboard that read 'Day 1 JF'.





Before kicking off her work commitments, the actress and her leading man, Akshay Kumar were seen attending a public event in Jaisalmer. Jacky stuck to simple casuals while Akshay rocked an all-black ensemble and a rugged bearded look. The actor was his jovial self while spending the day, playing volleyball with BSF Jawans. 'Bachchan Pandey' also stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The actress will reportedly play a journalist, aspiring to be a director, while Akshay plays the role of a gangster.





In a recent interview with IANS, Akshay opened up about the importance of reinventing himself when he got stuck with the 'action hero' image. "I realised it long back because in the initial days I used to do only action films. I was known as an action hero. In fact, when I used to get up every morning, I would know I had to go on the set and do action. I used to get bored and used to think 'what am I doing by just doing action'," Akshay said.





"I tried doing different things. At that time, people used to say 'tu comedy nahi kar payega (you won't be able to do comedy)'. But Priyadarshanji and Rajkumar Santoshiji gave me my break in comedy, and they got me into it," he added. Asked what genre he wants to try, Akshay said: "I don't go on the lines, he is a villain, he is a hero. I have done everything. If I like a film, I do it."





On the work front, the star will soon be seen in 'Sooryavanshi', in which he plays ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. He plays a RAW agent in 'Bell Bottom', and will play the role of Prithviraj Chauhan in the upcoming historical biopic 'Prithviraj'. He also has 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Ram Setu' lined up.

