

Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday to explain how she can go to any extent to 'break free'. The actor had earlier spoken about leaving home at a young age to work in the film industry and how it affected her relationship with her family.





Talking about her relationship with her father, she wrote on Twitter, "My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn't scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15."





Kangana, who often alleges that the some sections of the film industry have systemically targeted her, again took a potshot. "This chillar industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi its only after success my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tried to fix me I fixed them instead."





Adding that her father wanted her to pursue medicine, she added, "My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him 'if you slap me I will slap you back'."





She said their relationship changed from that day. "That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend i can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged," the actor added.

Leave Your Comments