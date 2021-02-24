Sri Lanka opener Tharanga calls time on 15-year international career

Upul Tharanga



Upul Tharanga, the former Sri Lanka batsman, has announced his retirement from international cricket after a near 15-year career at the highest level.Tharanga released a statement on Twitter, saying, "All good things must come to an end." Since he made his international debut in an ODI against West Indies in Dambulla in 2005, Tharanga has played 292 matches across formats, scoring 9112 international runs, including 18 centuries.He said: "I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my International Cricket Career after over 15 years of giving the game my all.







"I leave behind a road traveled with fond memories and great friendships. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for always having faith and the trust vested in me. I am grateful to the many Cricket Loving Fans, friends and my family for standing by me during my highest of highs and even at my lowest points in my career.





"Your well-wishes and messages of encouragement was easily the drive behind my ambition. For that I thank you call, and I wish you well. I would like to wish Sri Lanka Cricket all the very best for the future and I am hopeful that the team will bounce back strong soon."





Tharanga last appeared for Sri Lanka in an ODI against South Africa in March 2019. He played 31 Tests scoring 1754 runs, and totalled 407 runs in 26 T20Is. However, it's in ODIs that he was in his element - he played 235 ODIs, scoring 6951 runs and 15 centuries, including a career-high of 174* against India in Kingston in 2013.





Tharanga also had a brief stint as captain of Sri Lanka in 2017, and finishes his career as Sri Lanka fifth-highest centurion in ODI history, behind Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene.









---ICC





