Tigers off to New Zealand to play ODI, T20 series

The Bangladesh cricket team has departed for New Zealand on Tuesday at 4.25 pm through a Singapore Airlines flight.The Tigers will play a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series against the hosts. However, Corona cautioned that this time, unlike other tours, there is no opportunity for media personnel to take pictures and collect news, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) airport coordinator Waseem Khan told media on Tuesday.







Upon their arrival to New Zealand, the Tigers will be placed in strict quarantine after which they would start their practice session. Domingo's men will have a 5-day preparation camp in Queenstown.





Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Ovel in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 am (Bangladesh Time) and the second one will begin at 7 am (Bangladesh Time). The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am (Bangladesh time).







The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 start at 12 pm (Bangladesh time).The Bangladesh team had earlier toured New Zealand before the 2019 World Cup but they had to return to the country, keeping the tour unfinished due to a terrorist attack in a mosque in Christchurch.





Ahead of this tour, Bangladesh played a three-match ODI and two-match Test series against the West Indies at home. The Tigers are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series after returning from New Zealand.





Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh in the ODIs while Mahmudullah Riyad will play the same role in T20s. Bangladesh played 35 ODIs and seven T20s against New Zealand and won 10 ODIs. However, none of the victories came for Bangladesh in New Zealand. The Tigers are yet to win a T20 international against the Blackcaps. Earlier on Monday, Evaly, an e-commerce company of the country, became the sponsor of Bangladesh national cricket team for their upcoming tour in New Zealand for a limited over series.





Evaly's affiliate e-food has been named as the team's kit sponsor. Evaly acquired the deal with BDT 2 crore, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury who announced the name of Evaly as the team sponsor on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The jersey of the team was also unveiled after Evaly was declared as team sponsor.





Bangladesh team for New Zealand tour Tamim Iqbal, Musaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mahedy Hasan, and Nasum Ahmed.

