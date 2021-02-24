Writer Abul Maksud dies aged 74



Noted columnist and writer Syed Abul Maksud passed away at a hospital in the capital on Tuesday. He was 74.His son Syed Nasif Maksud told the media that his father began to have respiratory problems around 7:00pm yesterday and they rushed him to Square Hospital.Dr Faisal Hoque, emergency resident medical officer of Square Hospital told that Abul Maksud was brought dead to the hospital."We carried out various tests including ECG and declared him dead around 7:09pm," he said.





Syed Abul Maksud received the Bangla Academy Award in 1995 for his contribution to Bengali literature.Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid expressed deep grief over the death of eminent journalist and columnist Syed Abul Maksud.In a condolence message, the President said that the death of Syed Abul Maksud, who was conferred the Bangla Academy Award in 1995, is an irreparable loss for the country's literary arena.People will remember his contribution to the literary and cultural arena of the country with respect, the President added.





The President prayed for the forgiveness of the soul of the late Syed Abul Maksud and conveyed his deepest condolences to his bereaved family.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent journalist, columnist and writer Syed Abul Maksud.She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Leave Your Comments