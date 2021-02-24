Prof Tanweer Hasan joins IUB as new vice-chancellor



Dr Tanweer Hasan, a Rolf A Weil professor of finance at Roosevelt University in the US, has joined Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB as its new vice-chancellor.His appointment by President Md Abdul Hamid, ex-officio chancellor of the country's universities, will be effective for four years from Tuesday, the university said in a statement on Monday.







Prof Hasan was formally recognised for his excellence in teaching at multiple academic institutions during his career. He served in various administrative capacities that include associate provost, Roosevelt University (Planning & Budget), associate dean and director of the MBA Program, and the founding executive director of the Finance Honors Program at the College of Business of the same University.





In the capacity of associate provost, he was also involved in developing new programs like PharmD and joint programs like MBA/IO Psychology, MBA/MS Criminal Justice, MBA/Health Care Administration, etc, reports bdnews24.com.





Prof Hasan obtained his PhD in finance from the University of Houston in the US in 1993.Prior to that, he completed his MBA with finance major from Baylor University in the US in 1989 and Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in finance from the University of Dhaka in 1986.





He completed the Management Development Program from Harvard University. He is an alumni of Mirzapur Cadet College where he completed both SSC and HSC in 1979 and 1981 respectively.Prof Hasan has more than 40 of his articles published in reputed business and economics journals. He served in the capacity of an editor, guest editor, and editorial board member of several journals and also presented his works in thirty-seven countries.







