Dr Zafrullah slams BNP for failure to wage any movement

Criticising BNP for its failure to wage any movement with public issues, Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Tuesday said senior leaders of the party have apparently become 'deaf and blind'."Though there're many big leaders in BNP, I think they've become deaf and blind. The government has been making mistakes one after another, but they can't do anything as they can't see or hear anything," he said, reports UNB.





Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by Jatiya Party (Zafar), one of the components of the BNP-led 20-party alliance, at the Jatiya Press Club, marking 'Amar Ekushey', the Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.





He said BNP has long been talking about only one issue of its chairperson Khaleda Zia's release ignoring the public issues. "Even, they can't speak straightly about the release of Khaleda Zia." The freedom fighter said Khaleda has the right to go abroad for medical treatment as she is ill. "The rights have to be realised."





He said though all the offices, courts, madrasas and maktabs are now open, general educational institutions still remained closed. "Because the government's intelligence agencies have reports that if the universities and halls are reopened, an anti-government movement can be waged."





Zafrullah slammed the leaders BNP and the 20-party alliance for not taking position in favour of the students seeking the immediate reopening of the universities and dormitories. "What are you (20-party leaders) doing? Why aren't you taking a position in favour of the students?" Don't you wake you up? People's rights will be restored if students 'movement is intensified."





He alleged that the backbone of the nation is being broken by keeping the educational institutions shut as the students are making teen gangs by watching Hindi films.Zafrullah said Awami League is often making mistakes since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has become 'lonely' as the senior party leaders like Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed and Matia Chowdhury are not there beside her."As the Prime Minister has remained confined (to Gonobhaban), Awami League is going to a wrong direction. The boat of the Awami League government is now in a so delicate condition that it'll sink with just a little push."





About the current vaccination programme against Covid-19, Dr Zafrullah appreciated the government for providing people vaccine on its own initiative.He urged the government not to allow private companies to import the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure quality jabs for people free of charge.







