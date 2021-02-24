Water Resources Ministry begins fresh eviction drive on 31 March



The Water Resources Ministry is going to launch a fresh eviction drive on March 31 this year. Smaller rivers, canals and water bodies will come under this drive. Senior Secretary of the ministry Kabir Bin Anwar came up with the information at a meeting at the secretariat on Tuesday. At the meeting, he directed all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Police Superinte-ndents through video conference to take necessary measures in this regard.





The Secretary said, ''We have already evicted 23,802 illegal establishments in several drives. The recovered lands will see tree plantation or digging to keep grabbers away.'' ''In case of lawsuits over eviction drives, we will face it legally, he added. The Water Resources Secretary went on to add, ''The eviction drive began with a target of removing 45,095 illegal establishments across the country.







Of them, 52.78 percent has so far been recovered. The rest 21,293 illegal establishments will be demolished in the next drive.'' Additional Secretary (development) of the ministry Rokon Ud Daula, Additional Secretary (Admin) Alam Ara Begum, Additional DG of the Water Development Board Fazlur Rashid, Project Director Asafuddaula, among others, were present at the meeting.





