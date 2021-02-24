BD India's biggest business partner: Doraiswami



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami said, "The relationship between India and Bangladesh is at the highest peak since 1975. Bangladesh is India's biggest business partner in South Asia. Bangladesh is India's biggest travel partner in the world. This is how our alliance is going on."





Vikram Doraiswami made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking as a special guest at a seminar titled "Bangabandhu: Bangladesh-India Relations" in the National Press Club in Dhaka. It was organized by Indian Media Correspondents, Bangladesh (IMCAB).





Vikram Doraiswami further said, "The people of India and Bangladesh share similar desires. That's why it is important to enhance the attachment between these two nations. This is how we can overcome many problems. What is good for us is good for you-this is how we should proceed. There is no room for suspicion between us. It was determined during Bangabandhu's time how would be the ties between India and Bangladesh. No new norms are necessary for this purpose."



Sector Commanders Forum's Secretary General Haroon Habib presented the keynote paper at the seminar. Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud attended the event as chief guest. It was presided over by IMCAB President Basudeb Dhar while IMCAB General Secretary Rafiqul Islam Sabuj gave the welcome speech. Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, National Press Club's President Farida Yeasmin, prominent journalist Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Kuddus Afrad were present at the seminar as invited guests.







