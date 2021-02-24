Is AL losing control over grassroots?



Internal clashes within different factions of ruling party Awami League (AL) have led to loss of lives in some parts of Bangladesh in recent times. Political analysts have commented that it indicates that Awami League is losing control at the grassroots level. Former diplomat, freedom fighter and political scholar Mohiuddin Ahmad told Deutsche Welle that Awami League leaders and activists in several parts of the country think that getting hold of a big post in the party leads to a lot of advantages.





A kind of competition has begun among leaders and activists for higher political posts for this reason. This competition causes clashes and antagonism in most of the cases, Mohiuddin Ahmad further said. Leaders at the grassroots are also trying their best to amass wealth and money as they see some leaders have become filthy rich holding upper posts in the party.







Mohiuddin Ahmad referred to a report of the Economist which states that Awami League's control on the grassroots is becoming lenient. Recently Roads, Transports and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza came in spotlight by speaking out different allegations about ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs). Abdul Quader Mirza is based in Basurhat under Noakhali district.







Abdul Quader Mirza won municipality elections a few days ago. A couple of days back twenty five people got injured with bullets in a factional clash of Awami League in Basurhat. A journalist named Burhan Uddin Muzakkir got killed in this occurrence.Abdul Quader Mirza told reporters that he has been suffering from cancer for one year and a half. The Prime Minister is looking into the matter, Abdul Quader Mirza added.



Noakhali district Awami League president AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim told Deutsche Welle, "I have talked to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in details over phone. She has assured that she would make everything alright. Abdul Quader Mirza does not listen to us. He even does not answer phone calls from Obaidul Quader."



Several clashes took place in Noakhali in January 2021 within different groups of Awami League over getting hold of supremacy over the region. At least 20 people were wounded in these clashes. A person named Azgar Ali Babul (55) got killed during a collision between two factions of Awami League during city corporation election in Chittagong in January. Miscreants were seen firing gunshots in broad daylight at that time.



Another clash between two factions of Awami League occurred in Baufal under Patuakhali district while placing floral wreaths at the martyr monument on 21 February. Twenty people were injured in that incident too. Violence within Awami League in some districts and upazilas has sprung up over getting nominations for the ongoing municipality polls.



Awami League joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif said to Deutsche Welle, "People's confidence on Awami League has increased. For this reason everyone is seeking electoral nominations. We are closely monitoring the activities of Awami League leaders and workers all over Bangladesh. We are also taking tough actions in required cases."



Awami League organizing secretary Shakhawat Hossain Shafique told Deutsche Welle, "Local government elections are going on which is why there has been a competition for nominations. This is a normal phenomenon. However, some unfortunate things have happened in a few places. We are taking strong initiatives over those issues. We have also accorded necessary directives to the local leaders and activists to keep up peace and discipline everywhere."









---DW









