DU dorms not reopening soon



Dhaka University (DU) authorities have dismissed its plan in line with the government decision on reopening residential dormitories from May 17 and resume in-person classes from May 24.The decision was made in an emergency meeting of the university's Academic Council, confirmed DU vice-chancellor Professor MdAkhtaruzzaman at a post-meeting press briefing on Tuesday.







Academic activities will be resumed on May 24 for in-person classes while residential halls will be open a week earlier, on May 17. We will start taking exams after two weeks of reopening halls with the coordination of faculty and related department. The exam routine that was fixed on basis of the previous decision is no more valid, said Professor Akhtaruzzaman.Earlier on Monday, Education Minister DrDipu Moni said in a virtual briefing on various issues of higher education amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "Before reopening, the teachers, students and employees will be vaccinated," the minister added.





The government said teachers and students are likely to be vaccinated by May 17. But we learned that four weeks after the first dose of vaccine antibody starts working for that reason we urged the government to vaccinate teachers, students, staff and employees by April 17, said the Vice-Chancellor of DU.It is not possible to make a single decision on a subject in pandemic time. Instead, we have to move towards a coordinated decision that's why we took the decision following government announcements, he furthered.





The Academic Council meeting of DU began around 10.30 am yesterday. Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor MuhammadSamad, Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, faculty deans, department chairmen and institution directors were also present at the meeting.







Leave Your Comments