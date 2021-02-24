Will build our own fighter jets: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed a desire to build fighter jets in Bangladesh, to protect its sovereignty."We're developing the Air Force to make it competitive, and we have a desire to build fighter jets in Bangladesh. We're taking preparations to protect our air space with our own [strength]," she said.







The Prime Minister said this while handing over the National Standard to 11 Squadron and 21 Squadron of Bangladesh Air Force.The programme was held at Air Base Birsreshtha Matiur Rahman in Jashore and the Prime Minister joined the event virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.





Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken steps to protect the country's sovereignty.The Prime Minister mentioned the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University and aeronautical centre where research regarding fighter jets would be done effectively.





Hasina said protecting the dignity of the national flag is the sacred duty of all armed force personnel. "We attained the national flag with the blood of millions of martyrs. This flag is the symbol of our independence, honour and dignity. It's the sacred duty of all members of the armed forces to protect the dignity of the flag."









---UNB

