When protectors turn into grabbers, court becomes only hope



Bangladesh has made immense socio-economic progress during last few years compared to other countries in South Asia. However, Bangladesh could have gained more economic development compared to other regions if the country's banking and financial sectors were not plundered by scammers and fraudsters.





When Awami League came in power in 1996, eminent economists and financial experts were appointed to hold top posts in state-owned banks. Basic Bank became an efficient bank at that time. Other state-run banks also came into good shape during that period. Nevertheless, during last seven to eight years, a bunch of unskilled and less experienced people have been appointed to run state-run banks. In case of private banks, four members from the same family can stay in the boards of directors for nine years.







As a result graft and anomalies in both state-owned and private banks have been mounting without cease. Not just banks, financial institutions, stock markets and leasing companies also have been spoiled for similar reasons. Bangladesh's economy may turn out to be like that of Zimbabwe, Greece, Pakistan or Nigeria if financial malpractices cannot be eliminated without delay.





Bangladesh's people have lost their confidence on banks. Under these circumstances, court is the only hope for investors and depositors for the safety of their money. It should be noted that Bangladesh has meanwhile exceeded Pakistan's economy. Pakistan's economy fell into catastrophes due to mismanagement and unrestrained corruption.





Unabated corruption and irregularities have ravaged the banking and financial sectors of Bangladesh during last several years. The amounts of defaulted loans and mysterious loans have been increasing by leaps and bounds. Loan-sharks are using fake mortgages to get hold of huge sums of loans from banks.



Allegations show that a syndicate forges overvalued prices of mortgaged properties and thus they obtain bank loans. Liquidity crisis and capital deficit have hit banks hard. Most of the banks have been unable to recover defaulted loans from powerful clients. The sum of defaulted loans has reached nearly BDT 2 trillion taka including written off debts. Economists have said that if this situation continues then Bangladesh's economic prospects will face insurmountable impediments. Economists have remarked that most of the defaulted loans might have been laundered to overseas locations.





Analysts have said that there is no good governance and accountability in the country's banking sector. Allegedly influential loan defaulters control Bangladesh Bank which is why the central bank cannot execute any strong steps to recover defaulted loans. As a result financial scams and corruption are going on incessantly in the banking arena of the country. Powerful loan defaulters often escape through the loopholes of banking regulations through the tricks of invisible hands and thus they get their loans rescheduled ten to twelve times.









We have meanwhile graduated from the least developed countries (LDC). However, it should be remembered that all the achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may get shattered if the financial and banking turfs cannot be freed from corruption without consuming any further time.





Besides loan scams and excessive financial anarchy, Bangladesh is also suffering from the highest ever trade deficit in the country's history. Trade deficit has in the meantime reached USD 6.5 billion. Import costs have by far crossed export earnings. Mammoth import bills are responsible for the burgeoning trade deficit which has put the country's economy under a lot of stress.





Financial sources have stated that the regulatory authorities have become something like rubber stamp organizations which is why they cannot initiate any tough measures against loan grabbers and money launderers.Money laundering is one of the major reasons behind rising trade deficit in the country.





Financial experts have said that the list of the top money launderers of Bangladesh and the amounts they transferred abroad illegally should be exposed. At the same time required steps should be taken by Bangladesh government without delay to retrieve the laundered funds from overseas, economists have commented.





Financial scholars have blamed extreme lack of good governance and accountability in the country's financial and banking sectors for the extensively mounting figures of unlawfully transferred money from Bangladesh to foreign countries.Swiss banks, Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have meanwhile unveiled reports about the formidable dimension of money laundering from Bangladesh.





GFI informed that 5270 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh during last seven years. On an average each year 64 thousand crore taka was illegally transferred from the country to overseas destinations in light of the figures presented by GFI. Bangladesh is one of the top 30 countries wherefrom most of the money laundering takes place.





Financial experts have referred to political influence and incapability of Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank as principal causes behind money laundering. In recent times it has been disclosed by concerned sources that a powerful group of money launderers are making false shipment papers and fake invoices to facilitate illegal money transfer from Bangladesh to overseas destinations. Under-invoicing and over-invoicing are another two ways utilized by financial culprits for transferring money to foreign countries through unauthorized channels.







United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published a similar report in 2019. UNCTAD informed that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents. UNCTAD has also reported that the amount of laundered money in 2015 was equal to Bangladesh's 36% total tax revenue of that year.







Reportedly letters of credit (LC) are being opened by some dishonest traders but the goods named on the LCs are not being imported. Economists have marked it as a major way of money laundering.Prominent citizens have said that a list with names and particulars of several money launderers was unfolded by Panama Papers and Paradise Papers but no remarkable actions have been yet taken by the financial regulators in Bangladesh.





Financial sources have said that Bangladesh became a member of Egmont Group headquartered in Canada in 2013 to exchange information about money laundering and terror finance. Egmont Group has 147 member countries. Bangladesh can seek cooperation from Egmont Group for bringing back laundered money.





The money laundering allegations should be investigated immediately. Finance ministry, National Board of Revenue and Bangladesh Bank can jointly conduct this scrutiny. Illegal money transfer cannot be stopped if stern actions against money launderers are not taken quickly.The government should try hard to establish an investment-friendly atmosphere in the country to stop capital flight. Local entrepreneurs should be further encouraged to invest money at home.





Money laundering allegations should be investigated seriously to establish good governance in banking and financial sectors. Bangladesh Bank should clarify what steps have been taken to restrain money laundering.Bangladesh is a member of United Nations. Money launderers from Bangladesh are sending money to some specified countries which are UN members too. So, Bangladesh can identify those money launderers through UN. Moreover, Bangladesh government can resort to international money laundering laws for nabbing financial scammers.





Financial sources have stated that from 2nd July to 11th July of 2019-2020 fiscal year around 30, 000 crore taka has vanished from stock markets.People who invested money in stock markets have become extremely disappointed as a result of enormous fall of share prices. Economists have said that lack of integrity in the financial and banking sectors is responsible for the deteriorating plight of stock markets in Bangladesh.





Investors are suffering from deep uncertainty under these circumstances. This is a sign that share prices will further decrease, sources affiliated with stock markets have implied.Corruption and prosperity cannot proceed hand in hand. That's why the government will have to wipe out corruption in banks and financial institutions to bring about sustainable development.









The writer is Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.









