RAB arrests convicted Harkat-ul militant



Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a fugitive from the capital's Uttara sentenced to life in prison in connection with the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on 21 August in 2004 in Dhaka.He was identified as Iqbal Hossain, a member of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh or HuJI-B and a former member of BNP's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.







RAB Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said this at a media briefing at the elite force's media centre in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.

He said, ''Iqbal alias Jahangir alias Selim threw a grenade targeting the stage of the Awami League rally. He was taken into custody after a raid in Diabari area around 3 am on Tuesday.''







The RAB raided the area based on the information given by the National Security Intelligence. The DG RAB went on to add, ''Iqbal was found on the street. He served as a representative of JCD on the student council at Govt KC College in Jhenaidah in 1994. He went to Malaysia after passing HSC exams and lived there as a migrant worker from 1995 to 1998.''He launched a small business after returning to Bangladesh and later joined banned militant outfit Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh or HuJI-B in 2001, the RAB boss added.





''Iqbal Hossain met Mufti Hannan and other top militant leaders of Bangladesh in 2003 and joined military-style training at that time. He came to Dhaka following Mufti Hannan's instructions in 2004," Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said.The elite force head added Iqbal admitted that he directly took part in the grenade attack on the Awami League rally on Aug 21 following the instructions given by Mufti Hannan who provided him with grenades to carry out the attack.





Iqbal went into hiding in Jhenaidah after the attack and remained there under the guise of a rickshaw puller, a security guard and a labourer.Members of RAB raided various places, including his own residence, in Jhenaidah in 2008, but failed to arrest him as he left the country for the second time.Iqbal was identified as an illegal immigrant and sent back to the country at the end of 2020, RAB Director General Mamun said.





A Dhaka court sentenced 19 people to death in 2018, including former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar and former deputy minister for education Abdus Salam Pintu, for their involvement in the grenade attack that left at least 24 people dead.Another 19 people were handed life terms, including BNP chief Khaleda Zia's former political secretary Harris Chowdhury and her son Tarique Rahman.

In addition, 11government officials accused in the case received different jail terms.





