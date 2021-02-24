A section of BB officials involved in scams: HC



High Court will listen to the statements of Bangladesh Bank's (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir, Anti Corruption Commission's (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmood and Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam regarding ways to eliminate corruption and irregularities in the country's banking and financial sectors.





High Court has instructed these three officials to give their opinions about the issue virtually on 25 February. In an observation High Court has said that some senior officials of Bangladesh Bank including a few deputy governors, executive directors and general managers are responsible for the rising scale of graft and anomalies in banks and financial institutions by harbouring financial perpetrators.High Court summoned 280 loan defaulters of People's Leasing and Financial Services to appear before court whereas only 51 loan defaulters showed up before court yesterday.



High Court has expressed anger over the absence of loan defaulters. High Court said that the loan defaulters will have one more opportunity to appear before court. If they still don't turn up before court, they will be arrested, High Court added.



A High Court bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam made this remark on Tuesday. Lawyers Gazi Mostaq Ahmed, Tasaddar Rayhan Khan and Dr. Syeda Nasrin represented the loan defaulters in court while the court appointed Mezbahur Rahman to advocate for People's Leasing and Financial Services.



High Court summoned 280 people on 21 January who defaulted loans of 5 lakh taka and more from People's Leasing and Financial Services. High Court has also instructed these loan defaulters to explain for what reasons they defaulted their loans.



Financial sources have informed that the magnitude of defaulted loans have crossed 2 trillion taka including written off credits even though official figures show that there are defaulted loans of 96 thousand crore taka. Most of the banks have failed to recover defaulted loans from influential borrowers. Powerful loan defaulters get stay order on their loans and thus they skip the loan defaulter status. Many banks are suffering from capital deficit and liquidity shortage because of defaulted loans.



Financial experts have blamed corruption, irregularities and political influence on the banking arena for this alarming scenario. Economists have further said that regulatory authorities like Bangladesh Bank and Finance Ministry have not been able to play their roles properly which is why the sum of defaulted loans has been mounting years after years.



Bangladesh Bank (BB) has not yet disclosed the names and particulars of the top loan borrowers. Economists and financial analysts have called upon the regulatory authorities including Bangladesh Bank frequently to expose the facts and figures associated with the top loan borrowers to ascertain the true extent of defaulted loans but Bangladesh Bank has been silent over this issue.



Like defaulted loans, extensive money laundering has jolted Bangladesh's economy. Financial scholars have blamed extreme lack of good governance and accountability in the country's financial and banking sectors for the excessively rising figures of unlawfully transferred money from Bangladesh to foreign countries.



The magnitude of money laundering has been mounting by leaps and bounds for last several years. The sums of laundered money have amounted to approximately 6 lakh crore taka during last ten years, relevant sources have informed.











---Agency inputs







Leave Your Comments