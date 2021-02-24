Students block Nilkhet intersection protesting exam postponement





Students from seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked Nilkhet intersection in Dhaka on Wednesday morning, protesting the postponement of their ongoing examinations.





The blockade created heavy traffic congestion in the area causing immense suffering to commuters, including office-goers.





Earlier on Tuesday night, the students also took to the streets after the Dhaka University authorities at a meeting with principals of the seven colleges decided to postpone all the exams till May 1, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.





The agitating students blocked the road around 9am as declared earlier.





AKM Abu Bakar, a student of Dhaka College, who is leading the protests by the students of the seven colleges, said: "We had given an ultimatum to withdraw the decision on postponing our ongoing exams but they did not meet our demand. So, we have resumed our protests.”





Hundreds of students joined the protests and were chanting various slogans demanding that their examinations be allowed to continue, and asked the authorities concerned to take immediate steps in this regard.





They threatened to continue their protests until the authorities change their decision.





Earlier, the government decided to reopen the residential halls of all universities on May 17 and resume classes on May 24. The Ministry of Education issued a directive to keep all the examinations postponed till then.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said: "Before reopening, the teachers, students and employees will be vaccinated."

There are 130,000 residential students, 15,000 teachers and 25,000 employees in different public universities of the country.





