Chawkbazar fire case probe report on Apr 5





A court here today set April 5 for submitting probe report in the case filed over devastating fire in the capital’s Chawkbazar on February 20, 2019.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam set the new date as the investigation officer failed to submit the report today.





A total of 71 people were killed and many more injured in the fire, which originated from a building named Wahed Mansion. A local named Asif filed the case with Chawkbazar police station for causing loss of lives and properties by fire caused by negligence.





According to the case documents, two owners of Wahed Mansion, Md Hasan and his brother Sohel alias Shahid rented their house as godown of chemical and flammable materials for making extra profit, in spite of knowing about the risk of fire accidents.





