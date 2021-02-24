Published:  11:52 PM, 24 February 2021 Last Update: 12:20 AM, 25 February 2021

Drugs worth Tk 2 crore seized, 415 arrested in Cumilla in 48 days

Drugs worth Tk 2 crore seized, 415 arrested in Cumilla in 48 days

-Jahirul Haque Russel, Cumilla Correspondent

Comilla district police arrested 415 drug peddlers along with drugs worth around Tk 2 crore in 48 days, including phensidyl, cannabis and various local and foreign liquors. According to the briefing, the Comilla district police recovered drugs worth Tk 1.92 lakh in the 48 days from January to February. There are 1046 kg cannabis, 18 thousand 414 pieces, 4705 bottles of phensedyl, 317 liter local liquor and various branded whiskey 108 bottles, beer 10 bottles, local liquor  29 bottles and scuff syrup 639 bottles.

The seized drugs include, cannabis 1046 Kg, yaba 18 thousand 414 pieces, phencidyl 4705 bottles, local liquor 317 liter and different branded liquor whiskey 108 bottle, beer 10 bottle, local liquor  29 bottle and scuff syrup 639 bottles.  Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Azim-ul-Ahsan, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shahriar Mohammod Miyaji,Additional Police Super(DSP) MD. Shajib Khan and (DIO-1) MD. Main Uddin Khan, District Detective branch(OC) Md. Anwarul Azim Khan and others were present at the press briefing.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »