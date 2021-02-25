Diner Sheshe





"Acid. The moment I heard that word, everything made sense. I'd seen pictures of victims, of survivors. I'd seen what happened to them…I fell to the floor. My brother tried to hold me, but the moment he touched me, his hands started to disfigure…such was the impact of the acid. Seeing that, no one came close, they just watched.





By then, I had lost mobility in my limbs. I couldn't form words; I just kept howling in pain. My brother rushed to the nearby kirana store, got gunny bags and with the help of a lady wrapped me in it. I was then taken home. Maa yelped in disbelief when she saw me. She immediately unwrapped me and hugged me; she damaged her right breast in the process.





I was rushed to the district hospital. But by then, the acid had seeped into my eyes; I could hardly see. The doctors hadn't dealt with such a situation before; they made us wait for 30 minutes, did basic dressing and asked us to go to the city for proper treatment. Fufaji and Maa made some arrangements, but it was election day and the journey that normally took 2 hours, took 6! For those 6 hours as I lay in the backseat of the car, I kept praying that this was a bad dream.







The pain was unbearable, but what stung more were Fufaji's words, 'Aur do azadi. Aurkaropadhai. Aurkisiladkikesaathtohnahihuayeh?' I could hear Maa's muffled cries as she prayed. Everything happened in such a hurry that no one put water on me and the acid seeped in deeper, reaching my bones. Again, getting a bed in the hospital took some time and by the time the doctors realised the graveness of my situation, I lost consciousness.







I was rushed to the ICU but before the doctors operated on me, they stepped out and told Maa, 'Because of the pain, Rani has slipped into a coma. If she doesn't wake up in the next 24 hours, I doubt we'll be able to save her."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

