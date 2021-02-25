Worldwide waffling

An area of Brentwood, Essex is the latest region to be subject to surge testing after a single case of the variant discovered in South Africa was detected, the UK government has said. A total of 235 confirmed or probable cases of the variant, which appears to be less susceptible to vaccines, have been identified, according to figures published on 18 February. Routine and surge testing has confirmed 139 cases in England, 16 in Scotland and 12 in Wales, with a further 68 cases considered "genomically probable."











Radio broadcaster Jo Whiley says her younger sister has finally been offered a coronavirus vaccine but it could be too late, as she is already "fighting for her life" after catching the virus in her care home.Whiley's sister Frances, 53, has diabetes and learning difficulties, which both put her at higher risk from COVID-19.







But last week, Whiley said she had been offered a vaccination before Frances, saying she "desperately" wished her sibling had been offered one first.She told BBC's The Andrew Marr Show: "I have no idea why I was offered the vaccine and my sister wasn't; it felt like the cruellest twist in the world because I've been asking for her, wanting for her to have her vaccine for a year, to be honest with you, to be protected.









The disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh is 'complete' after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two neighbours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday as he hit out at Congress for 'doubting' Indian soldiers' bravery.The country will not allow any "unilateral action" on its border and will pay any cost to thwart such attempts, he told the Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha's state conference here."





Mumbai and Ahmedabad are likely to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches with the former likely to host group stage matches across four venues and the latter's refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Motera to host the play-offs.According to sources, four stadia are being discussed to host the league matches of the Indian Premier League that will start either in mid-April or second week of April."





At the moment there are discussions to host the league matches in four stadia in Mumbai -- Bradbourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, D.Y. Patil Stadium and the Reliance Cricket Stadium. The play-offs are expected to be held in the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera," an official in the know of things told IANS.





