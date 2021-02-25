CReLIC, IWM signs MoU

AMoU was signed between CReLIC and IWM on Wednesday. -AA



A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CReLIC) established by the Department of Local Government Engineering (LGED) and the Institute of Water Modeling (IWM) on Wednesday.







By signing this Memorandum of Understanding, CReLIC and IWM agreed to exchange data, knowledge, and experience on climate change and develop and implement joint research. Therefore, both parties will work together to develop climate resilient infrastructure and implement the country's overall delta plan.



AKM Lutfar Rahman, Director (Additional Chief Engineer) CReLIC signed on behalf of LGED-CReLIC at the MoU signing ceremony held at the Local Government Engineering Department, Agargaon and S M Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director (P&D), IWM, signed on behalf of the Institute of Water Modeling.





