Tough contest anticipated between AL, BNP



Awami League (AL) candidate Abdur Rashid Khan is facing a tough contest in Mohespur pourshava election from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate Amirul Islam Khan Chunnu. The voting of the election will be held on February 28. Upazila Election Officer Syed Al Imran informed, there are 11 voting centers. There are 24,450 voters in the municipality of which 11,102 male and 13,348 female voters, he added. Though there are other candidates but the local people think that there will be tough contest between AL and BNP candidates.







Tahabur Rahman will contest the election with 'Hatpakha' (Hand Fan) from Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Sangbadik Golam Mostafa will contest as an independent candidate with coconut tree symbol. Abdur Rashid Khan, incumbent mayor of Moheshpur, said, "I have provided first citizen facilities to the people of my municipality for the last five years. For this, the people will vote me to keep the development process continued."







It has been learnt that BNP candidate Amirul Islam Khan Chunnu also served as mayor of the municipality previously. He claimed that he has made huge development including constructing roads and drains during his term. Voters of the area believe that there will be hard contest between AL and BNP candidates and any of them will be the next mayor. He believes, the municipality dwellers will vote for him remembering his past activities.











---Nasir Uddin, Jhenaidah

