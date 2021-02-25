BKB chairman exchanges views with clients

Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chairman Md Nasiruzzaman exchanges views with the clients of the bank during a visit of Hosnabad branch in Betagi on Tuesday. -AA



Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chairman Md Nasiruzzaman exchanged views with the clients of the bank in Betagi. The views exchange meeting held during the visit of Hosnabad branch located at Jolisha Bazar under the upazila on Tuesday.







Betagi Upazila Parishad Chairman Maksudur Rahman Forkan, municipality Mayor Alhaj ABM Golam Kibria, Barishal Divisional Office General Manager Mohammad Salahuddin Razib, Barguna Zonal Office Chief Zonal Manager Md Nure Alam Siddique and UP Chairman Khalilur Rahman attended the meeting as special guests.







The bank's Hosnabad Branch Manager Md Ansar Uddin presided over the meeting while Poura Awami League President Babul Akter, Press Club Convener Saidul Islam Montu, Dr Asmot Ali College Founding Principal Masudul Alam Babul, Principal Md Shahidul Islam Talukder, Lecturer Md Mejbah Uddin Sagir Talukder along with local dignitaries were present at the meeting.







When the locals made the demand of stopping the conspiracy of shifting Hosnabad branch to another place, BKB Chairman Nasiruzzaman assured required assistance regarding the issue. Earlier, Nasiruzzaman was received with a flower bouquet by the public representatives and locals.











---Barguna

