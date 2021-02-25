BLRI working to save moribund Red Ctg Cattle

Red Chittagong Cattle (RCC)



The Red Chittagong cattle (RCC) is a valuable Indigenous bovine genetic resource of Bangladesh with many attributes better than other available indigenous species. But this breed of cattle is now on the verge of extinction. Even in Chattogram, the number of cattle of this breed is on gradual decline.







However, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) is conducting a project called 'Red Chittagong Cattle (RCC) Improvement and Conservation Project (Phase-II)' to stop the rapid extinction of these native cattle. At present, the institute has 303 RCC cattle. This breed is being further developed and activities are ongoing to spread this breed across the country gradually. RCC generally found in the greater plains of Chattogram, as well as to a smaller number in Noakhali and southern regions of Cumilla.







The Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) is hopeful that this unique breed of cattle will positively change the fate of the country's livestock through the activities of the 'Red Chittagong Cattle (RCC) Improvement and Conservation Project (Phase-II)'. Red Chittagong, also known as RCC, a special breed of cattle in Chattogram. The red cattle of this breed are short in appearance, quite heavy at the back, thin skin, short horns and flattened.







According to the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, typical male RCC cattle weights about 250-400 kilograms while its female counterparts are roughly 150-250 kilograms. Average milk production is 2.8 kg. Once giving birth to a calf, a RCC cow gives 800 to 1500 kg milk in 235 days. The fat content of this cattle's milk is very high, so the milk is tasty. The RCC cows can be reared in the climate of our country.







They have a reputation of giving birth to calves every year, 14-15 in lifetime. The mortality of calves of the species is lower. According to the Livestock Institute, works are going on to increase sustainable milk and meat production in the country through developing cattle breeds.When contacted, Nathu Ram Sarker, director general of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) said, "Initially eight male and thirty one female breed of RCC cattle were collected. Now the number of RCC is 303."





He added that RCC survives on low quality feed during periods of feed shortage and produces more calves and milk. This breed is very suitable for the climatic environment of Bangladesh. The breed of these moribund local cattle will be spread to the farm and farmer level across the country. SM Jahangir Hossain, project director of Red Chittagong cattle (RCC) Improvement and Conservation Project (Phase-II) said, "Red Chittagong Cattle is very attractive cattle.







This breed of cattle gives birth to one calf every year. Farmers get 3 to 4 liters of milk from RCC cattle under their own management. However, if RCC look after in a scientific way, it is possible to get 8 to 9 liters of milk. Due to the fact of growing fast and attractive color, the farmers will benefit more financially by selling them at higher prices in the market. And the calves are relatively small in size, for this, the cost of raising them is very low."







He further said, "In order to preserve and develop the breed of this cattle in a scientific way, according to the scientific breeding plan, the pure RCC of Chittagong is continuing to increase production through artificial insemination with high quality bulls. The development of local resources continues through the best to best (best to best) method."







SM Jahangir Hossain added that RCC is a valuable resource of our country. In addition to gain international recognition, five scientific articles required for IPR, have been published in international journals and one scientific article has been published in local journal. Researchers believe that the development of this breed will meet the demand of the country's animal meat. On the other hand, it is possible to earn a huge amount of foreign currency by exporting healthy, delicious and organic meat at a higher price.











---Nurey Alam, AA









Leave Your Comments