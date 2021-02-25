A reflection on the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Japan





On the literary side the leading translator from Bangla is Professor Kyoko Niwa. Besides writing a biography of Tagore and publishing a collection of translated poems of Kazi Nazrul Islam, she has also translated and published three books on literature of Bangladesh, the first of which is "Lalsalu" of Syed Waliullah.







Later she had compiled two more collections, one is on Bangladesh poetry and another is short stories of Bangladesh. She is now heading the Bangla language department of Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, where young Japanese are getting the opportunity of obtaining a University degree in Bangladesh studies.





There are few other Japanese scholars contributing significantly to the study of economy, culture and social issues of Bangladesh, and leading among them are Dr. Mayumi Murayama, Executive Vice-President of the Institute of Developing Economies, and Professor Togawa of Tokyo University of Foreign studies. While Dr. Murayama is focusing on the Bangladesh economy, Professor Togawa's domain is life and teachings of Lalon. Similarly, there are also a number of Books on Japan written or translated by Bengali litterateurs.



Economy and Trade





Japan has continued to hold the position of the top single country development partner of Bangladesh ever since it started rolling out its development assistance to the country.







During the formative years of Bangladesh, Japan's ODA focus was on alleviating poverty, food aid and health security, increasing capacity building and human resource developments, mitigation of natural disasters including droughts and floods and cyclones in the coastal areas, agriculture and rural development. They also aided with building of infrastructures, including in the social areas such as schools, hospitals, maternity health care centers etc.







As the country slowly progressed, Japan made a paradigm shift to the quality and focus of its assistance to Bangladesh transforming it from a net recipient nation to a partner of development. As a result, Japan started providing larger quantities of ODA support for building major infrastructures like the Meghna Bridge and Jamuna Bangabandhu Bridge in the 1990s. In tandem with Bangladesh's growing economic clouts regionally and internationally, including its role as a major voice for the Third World countries in global issues such as climate change, sustainable developments etc.





as well as its active role in the UN Peacekeeping Operation (UNPKO), combating terrorism and militancy, especially during the last decade, has attracted world attention including that of Japan. Bangladesh is now seen by major economic partners as an upcoming counterpart for enhanced trade and economic cooperation. In this context, it's noteworthy that in recent days a number of major powers have been conspicuous in wooing Bangladesh in view of its incremental geo- strategic and security values.







A real thrust to Japan's economic engagement with Bangladesh was added during the visit of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, when he announced the launching of a US$ 6 billion Mega project initiative-Big-B (Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) in the southern coastal areas of Moheshkhali and Matarbari. The initiative envisages Bangladesh transcending its national border to become a heart of regional economy and providing a gateway for both South and South-East Asia to step into a closer interregional relation, so that she can reshape as a sparking trading nation deeply incorporated into inter-regional and global value chain.







The Big -B concept includes mega projects such as Energy hub, Deep sea port, Urban Development, Connectivity and Private sector investment. The area will be connected with the nation's capital by a major highway system, on either side of which there will be an agglomeration of factories producing goods for exports via the economic hub.







Of late the Big-B concept has been enmeshed with one of Japan's major foreign policy initiatives called Free and Open Indo Pacific (FOIP), that encompasses three pillars (a) Pursuit of economic prosperity by improving connectivity and strengthening economic partnership (b)Promotion and establishment of rule of law and (c) Commitment for peace and stability.







There will also be a major Regional Industrial Hub namely Moheshkhali - Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) in the context of FOIP along with the Big-B initiative. The spectacular perspective plan, estimated at US$ 8 billion, agreement for which has already been signed between the two governments, once implemented in the next few years will turn the area into a new Singapore.





Besides, Japan has also heavily invested in our country's mega projects like Dhaka Metro rail, new terminal at Dhaka airport, special economic zone in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj and several power plants in the country. In cumulative terms Japan has provided more than US$ 20 billion to Bangladesh's economic development since establishment of its diplomatic relations with the country.







The trade between the two countries has also increased in recent years to the volume that Bangladesh's export value to Japan reached US$1.4 billion in 2018-19, while Japan's export to Bangladesh during the same period was valued at US$ 1.9 billion. As of March 2020, Japan's FDI value into Bangladesh has recorded an amount of US$ 433. 34 million. There are 310 Japanese companies presently operating in Bangladesh.







The incumbent Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh H.E. Mr. Ito Naoki, is a popular diplomat in the country who has been noticed for his active role in promoting interactions between the two countries, especially in the economic spheres, since his arrival little over a year ago. He has been recently quoted by Bloomberg news that the Japanese factory owners who are withdrawing from China due to the threat of corona virus and other factors are showing renewed interests in Bangladesh.





If that happens, there will be a remarkable increase in the Japanese FDI in the country. On the other hand, the present foreign secretary of Bangladesh, Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, has also served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan. He surely keeps an eye on ensuring that the focus of Bangladesh remains steady on improvement and strengthening our ties with Japan.To sum up, it may be said that the Bangladesh -Japan bilateral relationship is like that of the flowing of the Himalayan waters through the Bangladesh's rivers unhindered and serenading all the way to the Bay of Bengal.







As our two countries look forward to the big celebration of the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties with much flair and fanfare, I hope adequate efforts will be made to invite Their Majesties the Emperor and the Empress of Japan to visit Bangladesh as the most exalted guests during the celebration in order to put his stamp in taking our relations to newer heights in the next five decades.







On behalf of the people of Bangladesh, I wish to convey our deepest respect and warm wishes to His Majesty on the auspicious occasion of his 61st birthday. We wish him a long, healthy and peaceful life and continued success and prosperity of the Imperial family as well as the people of Japan.

May Bangladesh- Japan relationship live long. (Concluded)





The writer has served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan from 2006-10.





