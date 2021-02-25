Kangana Ranaut opens cafe and restaurant in Manali



Actress Kangana Ranaut has ventured into the food and beverage business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. On Tuesday, Kangana shared photographs from the location where her cafe will be set up. The actress calls this her dream venture, revealing that apart from cinema she is also passionate about food. "





Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks," Kangana tweeted. After wrapping up shoot for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film 'Dhaakad', Kangana tweeted on Sunday, hinting at her new venture.

Leave Your Comments