Bhagyashree regrets giving up her Bollywood dream



Soon after making her big Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', Bhagyashree quit the industry. In the hindsight, the actress says that she took the opportunity very lightly and did not make the most of it.







Talking about the same to a news portal, Bhagyashree reportedly said that artists really work very hard to get the kind of success that she got then. According to her, she got it quite easily, and very early on in her life. Bhagyashree added that she wasn't true to her God because he gave it to her and she did not show gratitude towards that.







She did not value the success that was showered on her. However, now, she looks at it as a learning experience. Elaborating further, the actress even added that even three decades after her debut film came out, she is remembered for it and she feels that she must have done something right. Bhagyashree also stated that she will be more grateful for the opportunities that have come her way in her second innings.





