It would be unfair to say that 2020 wasn't good to me

Most industries of the country in this time are still finding ways of adapting to the new normal. Sharing her thoughts about how the last year has been and what lies ahead, Vaani says, "2020 was difficult, but it would be unfair on my part to say that the year wasn't good to me. I shot two films during the last six months of the year. I was busy, and I had something to look forward to every single day. Professionally, it's worked out well for me; at home, my loved ones were fine, and we sailed through it all. It's ironic, but I have to say that 2020 wasn't a bad year for me."





Recalling the time when she first stepped out, Vaani says, "We had little work left for my film with Ranbir Kapoor. And then, I started working on Bell Bottom, my first film that commenced during the partial lockdown. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana followed. In hindsight, I think it can be nerve-racking when you initially step out, but you do get over it. We all stepped out, running a bit of risk. Hats off to the production teams that set up the units and ensured that everyone is safe in every circumstance."





Elaborating on how the producers convinced her to take a leap of faith when things were still uncertain, Vaani says, "How would it look if I called my office and said that I want to work, but I am not sure if I want to come out? The company would ask me to chill at home and appoint someone else for the job, right? The thing is, you have to take that leap of faith and start working. Otherwise, suit yourself, and sit home.





I stepped out because I wanted to work. Bell Bottom was shot in Glasgow entirely, where the cases were not high. It's a spread-out place, we were quarantined and stayed in a bubble with regular health checks. It's also an individual responsibility to keep the surroundings and yourself hygienic and safe. It's like any other job scenario. I did what lakhs of working Indians did - took a leap of faith to get back to work."

