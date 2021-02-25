Cake festival begins at BSA



The national cake festival has started on Tuesday at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). Cakes from different parts of the country will be raised for exhibition and sale at this festival.The festival was organized by the National Cake Festival Celebration Council under the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with the Shilpakala Academy.





In the afternoon, the festival was inaugurated on the open stage in front of the coffee house of Shilpakala Academy by flying balloons and pigeons. State Minister for Culture KM Khalid was the chief guest on the occasion. Playwright Ataur Rahman and dance guru Amanul Haque were present on the occasion. Liaquat Ali Lucky, convener of the celebration council and director general of Shilpakala Academy, presided over the function.





The guests said that, for various reasons including social and economic reasons, the cake festival is no longer held in the village. That festival is now being held within the four walls of the city. That's the good side. At least because of this festival we are able to get that smell and taste of 'pithapuli' in our village. There are cakes in many countries of the world. There is also a festival. But nowhere in our country are there so much pitha-puli or payesh. Cakes are a part of our millennial traditional culture.







If we cannot pass on this tradition to the younger generation, we will fall behind. Therefore, it is important to highlight the tradition of Bangla through such arrangements.At this year's festival, cake makers from different parts of the country have appeared in about 50 stalls with about 200 items of cakes. These stalls have a variety of cakes of different tastes and designs.







These include Bhapa Pitha, Chitai Pitha, Jhal Pitha, Malpoya, Malai Pitha, Khejurer Pitha, Kheer kuli, Golap ful pitha, Puli Pitha, Pata Pitha, Patisapta, Pakan Pitha, Coconut Jilapi, Phuljhuri Pitha and various Nakshi Pithas.The festival will end on March 5. The festival will run from 3pm to 9pm every day. Cultural performances will be held every day from 4 pm in the festival courtyard also. Artists from different organizations from different parts of the country will take part in the performance.









