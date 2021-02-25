Case filed against cricketer Nasir, his wife, PBI to investigate case



More bad news for 'Mr finisher' cricketer Nasir Hossain as a case has been filed against cricketer Nasir Hossain and his newly married wife Tamima Sultana by Tamima's ex-husband Md Rakib Hasan.Tamima's first husband Rakib Hasan on Wednesday filed the case at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim alleging that Tamima married Nasir without divorcing him. According to the case files, Tamima married Nasir without divorcing Rakib which is illegal under religious and state law.





A Dhaka court on Wednesday instructed Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe a case filed against national cricketer Nasir Hossain and his newly-wed wife Tamima Sultana.Tamima's ex-husband Rakib Hasan filed the case with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim on the day under section 494, 497/498 and 500 of the penal code.



Meanwhile, Tamima has denied allegations of marrying cricketer Nasir Hossain without divorcing her ex-husband. At a press conference, cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima said that the information that Tamima had remarried without divorcing her ex-husband was false. The marriage of Tamima and her first husband Rakib Hossain has been duly dissolved in the legal process. After that Nasir and Tamima got married after informing everyone.





Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, Nasir's present wife Tamima said, "Mr Rakib Hossain (Tamima's first husband) said, 'I married Nasir Hossain without divorcing him.' That's a lie. I applied for divorce in 2016. Its approval comes in 2018. We got married later following the complete legal process. Everyone in the two families knew about it."







On the other hand, cricketer Nasir Hossain said, "I knew she (Tamima) had been married before, had children and was divorced. Knowing all this, I followed all the legal procedures and married her." Nasir Hossain also urged everyone not to make unwanted comments about his wife on social media or online. He also requested not to serve any kind of news in the media without verifying the truth.





"I have known Tamima for four years. Tamima was a good friend of mine. At one stage we have a love affair. Then we got married. We made no secret of our relationship." Nasir added. Earlier on February 22, 2021, a legal notice was served asking the government to digitise marriage and divorce registrations.





Rights organisation Aid for Men Foundation, and three victims -- Md Rakib Hasan, Md Sohag Hossain and Md Kamrul Hasan -- collectively sent the legal notice through lawyer Ishrat Hasan to the secretaries of ministries of Law, Information and Technology, and Religious Affairs, asking to take necessary measures in three days.





According to the petition, Tammi and Rakib got married on 26 February 2011. They also have an eight-year-old daughter. Tammi is a cabin crew by profession. Rakib came to notice his wife got married again when the wedding photos of Tammi and cricketer Nasir Hossain were spread on social media on 14 February this year. He later found out about the incident in newspapers.The petition further alleges that Tammi married Nasir while her marital relationship was ongoing with Rakib - which is completely illegal under religious and state law. Nasir tempted Tammi and married her.







Rakib and his eight-year-old daughter have been severely traumatized by the immoral and illicit relationship between Tammi and Nasir. Rakib has been severely defamed in such activities of the accused - which is an irreparable loss for him, the petition added.To be noted, Nasir and Tamima got married on February 14, the Valentine's Day. Tamima is a cabin crew of Saudi Airlines.





Leave Your Comments