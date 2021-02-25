Journalist Abul Maksud laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard



Journalist, researcher and civil society figure Syed Abul Maksud was laid to eternal rest at the Azimpur graveyard here a day after he breathed his last following sudden illness at the age of 74. The body of the prominent columnist was kept at Jatiya Press Club (JPS) and the Central Shaheed Minar for sometime before burial to allow people from all walks of life, including his fellow colleagues to pay homage to him and have their last glimpses.





Maksud's body was taken to the JPC from Square Hospital at noon where his first namaz-e-janaza was held with the participation of a huge number of senior journalists and his fellow colleagues. Among others, former information advisor to the Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, JPC General Secretary Ilias Khan and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Editor Anisur Rahman joined the namaz-e-janaza. JPC General Secretary Farida Yeasmin was present on the occasion, among others.





Following the namaz-e-janaza, on behalf of the national news agency BSS which is one of the workplaces of the eminent journalist Abul Maksud, its Managing Editor Anisur Rahman along with other journalists of the agency paid rich tributes to Maksud by placing a wreath on his coffin.





Besides, homage was also paid to the eminent columnist on behalf of the JPC, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), Dhaka Sub-Editors' Council and Press Information Department (PID).Later, his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar where different political parties, including the ruling Awami League (AL), and others social and cultural organisations paid rich tributes to the prominent journalist.





On behalf of AL, its Presidium Member Abdur Razzaque along with other party leaders paid homage to Abul Maksud by placing a wreath on his coffin on the Shaheed Minar premises.AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present on the occasion.





Besides, representatives from Dainik Prothomalo, Dainik Samakal, Ganasanghati Andolan, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Bam Ganatantrik Jote, Bangladesh National Awami Party, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Swechhasebok League, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Bhasani Anushari Parishad and Biplobi Workers paid homage to Abul Maksud.





Later, another namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University central mosque. Family sources said Maksud, who is prominently known as a columnist and civil society leader, suddenly fell ill at his Dhanmondi residence in the afternoon on Tuesday prompting family members to rush him to Dhaka's Square Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. "He complained of breathing problems . . . we took him to the hospital where he was declared dead," his banker son Syed Nasif Masud said.







Maksud hailed from Manikganj and on conclusion of education he began his career as a government information official ahead of making his debut in journalism, joining the now-defunct Bangladesh Press International (BPI).He joined national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) after the merger of BPI in mid 1970s.





A left-leaning Maksud quit BSS in 2004 to be a freelancer and began to wear monk-like white robes as a protest following the US invasion of Iraq. He briefly served as founding Editor of Chattogram based newspaper Dainik Suprobhat Bangladesh. Maksud left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of admires to mourn his death.





He authored a number of research works on political history of Indian sub-continent and the then East Pakistan and known for his extensive studies on Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani.In recent period, he appeared as a major campaigner for road safety.BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad and former BSS managing director and chief editor and Prime Minister's incumbent Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim mourned his death.





