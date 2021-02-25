Middle East arms fair goes ahead despite pandemic

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (C) of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces, has a look at a scale model of a T-14 Armata tank by UralVagonZavod Research and Development Corporation at the IDEX 2



United Arab Emirates - Defense spending across the oil-rich Gulf states - among the top buyers of U.S. arms globally - is expected to drop by nearly 10% in 2021 after increasing significantly the previous year. That's thanks to tighter budgets due to the fall in oil prices over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, defense intelligence firm Jane's said in a new report. "





Defence spending in Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries is to decline by 9.4% in 2021, as countries in the region face pressure due to the impact of Covid-19 and low oil prices," Jane's wrote in a report published Friday, adding that it "expects a swift rebound in coming years" - but no return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. That's a significant change for a region whose arms imports increased by 61% between 2015 and 2019, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. "





The significant drop in oil prices during 2020, coupled with a corresponding decline in demand from the manufacturing and transportation sectors, resulted in increased pressure on government budgets," Charles Forrester, lead analyst at Jane's, said in the report. He noted the decline of oil and gas revenues, as well as the fall in revenues from non-oil sectors like tourism, finance and travel as a result of countrywide lockdowns, reports CNBC.





In 2018, the firm expected Gulf defense spending to increase consistently over the coming years and top $110 billion by 2023. Defense expenditure jumped by 5.4% in 2020 from the previous year to $100 billion, but is projected to drop to $90.6 billion this year and $89.4 billion in 2022.



The report came ahead of IDEX, the Middle East's largest defense expo, taking place in Abu Dhabi this week. Despite the pandemic, IDEX was still busy with participants. Ahead of the event, organizers expected more than 70,000 attendees and 900 exhibitors from some 60 countries to gather at the Emirati capital throughout the week to display their newest technologies and broker deals in a region that accounted for 35% of total global arms imports in the last five years, according to SIPRI.





Israeli defense firms make historic debut:

Absent at the arms fair was an official Israeli delegation, despite the country's historic normalization and rapid warming of ties with the UAE after the signing of the Abraham Accords in September. Talk of defense and technology cooperation has abounded since then, but a surge in Israel's Covid-19 cases prompted the country's leadership to shut down its main airport, halting international travel.



Still, Israel for the first time ever had a pavilion set up at IDEX, and though Israelis themselves were unable to travel to the conference, numerous Israeli companies had displays up and some were occupied by local staff. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, UVision Air Ltd, and Israel Weapon Industries Ltd were among those with exhibitor stands, some even showing off new unmanned aerial vehicles.Israel's head of mission in Abu Dhabi, Eitan Na'eh, visited the country's section, as did UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





While the UAE and Israel are believed to have had quiet security dealings for years, their ability to publicly seek partnerships and deals in the defense sector is unprecedented. The advent of diplomatic relations with Israel means new technologies and more competition for the Gulf market, offering greater options for equipment that's still compatible with that already purchased from the West.









