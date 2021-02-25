Foreign currencies reserve reaches new milestone



Bangladesh's foreign currencies reserve has crossed the milestone of 44 billion dollars. Foreign currencies reserve amounted to 44.03 billion dollars on Wednesday which is equal to 4 thousand 4 hundred crore 3 lakh dollars. It's higher than any other period in the past.Earlier on foreign currencies reserve surpassed the flyspeck of 43 billion dollars on 30 December 2020. With the present sum of foreign currencies reserve, it is now possible to pay the import bills of over 11 months.







Generally foreign currencies reserve in any country is considered a sound one if it can pay the import bills of six months. Bangladesh Bank's information shows that remittances sent by expatriate Bangladeshis have played a big role in the upsurge of foreign currencies reserve. Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent 149 crore dollars from 1 February to 23 February.







Last year during the same period remittances of 124 crore US dollars entered Bangladesh. Bangladesh Bank's spokesman and Executive Director Sirajul Islam said on Wednesday that the present high figure of foreign currencies reserve reached the new height due to the large amount of remittances sent by expatriate Bangladeshis.





Bangladesh Bank bought 25 crore dollars last week as there was good availability of dollars in the market. This is another reason behind the rise in foreign currencies reserve. Foreign currencies reserve has increased by 12 billion dollars during last one year.Bangladesh Bank has informed that foreign currencies reserve will remain over 44 billion dollars until paying Asian Clearing Union's bill in March.







