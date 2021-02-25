Sheikh Rehana receives vaccine shot



Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, received coronavirus vaccine shot on Wednesday. Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed it. The Awami League posted a photo of Sheikh Rehana taking the vaccine on the party's Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon. It was shared many times leading to felicitations on social media.





The country has been going through a mass vaccination program since February 7 by using jabs developed by Oxford University and British company Astrazeneca. Serum Institute of India is producing the vaccine. Bangladesh has purchased 30 million vaccines form Serum Institute.

