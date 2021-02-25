Momen, Blinken agree to boost bilateral ties



Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken have expressed their willingness to further deepen Bangladesh-US relations by advancing common goals and mutual interests. In a telephonic conversation, held between the two in Washington DC yesterday, the Foreign Minister and the Secretary of State have agreed to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation on global issues.







At the beginning of the discussion, US Secretary of State expressed his regret that he could not physically meet Foreign Minister Dr. Momen due to the Covid 19 health restrictions, and termed Bangladesh-US relations as a 'growing and deep' one. The Foreign Minister congratulated the new US administration for upholding the democratic process with a strong popular mandate, assuming once again America's global leadership role. He also appreciated the new US Administration's approach of handling the Covid 19 pandemic challenges.







He stated that Bangladesh wants to elevate relations with the US from partnership to a strategic level through keeping up a close and sustained contact with the US leadership. In this regard, Dr. AK Abdul Momen emphasized on the exchange of visits at the highest political levels between the two countries. In this context, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister expressed hope that President Joe Biden would visit Bangladesh soon.





He also invited Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Bangladesh soon to see the socio-economic achievements and to join the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh. The Secretary of State lauded Bangladesh's remarkable economic performance, noted the existing strong economic partnership between two countries and stated that the US considers Bangladesh as a crucial economic and security partner in Indo-Pacific region.





On tackling the Covid 19, the Foreign Minister briefed his counterpart on Bangladesh government's effective handling of the pandemic including the ongoing vaccination program that have reduced the number of infection and fatality on the one hand and kept the economy running on the other hand. He noted with satisfaction the excellent cooperation between the two countries in tackling Covid 19, as manifested through the US donation of high-quality ventilators and Bangladesh's supply of 6.5 million PPEs to the US in the initial phase of the pandemic.





The Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh is ready to supply medical instruments, like syringes. The Secretary of State appreciated Bangladesh's commendable success in handling the Covid19 pandemic situation and hoped that both the countries would be able to find newer avenues for collaboration in the post Covid 19 era by mutual support and cooperation.







Mentioning the recently held US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Consultation, Antony Blinken said that the consultation had created great opportunities to advance cooperation in health, energy and business sectors. He sought favorable policy support from Bangladesh government to secure enabling business and investment climate for promoting more trade and investment between the two countries. Dr. AK Abdul Momen welcomed US investment in Special Economic zones and High-Tech Parks, underscoring the higher return of investment from Bangladesh as well as the good connectivity.







Both sides expressed their optimism that the US companies would take advantage of the competitiveness of Bangladesh and invest in the country in much greater volume particularly in the areas of ICT, energy, pharmaceuticals and infrastructural development. Dr. AK Abdul Momen also requested the US Secretary of State to consider providing assistance in water management.





Both sides agreed to work together on the promotion of democracy, good governance and human rights. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister underscored the need for early deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, the self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in the spirit of the shared values of establishing good governance, rule of law and justice. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister said while his government was working with the US Department of Justice on this issue, support from the State Department on this important matter will be greatly appreciated.





On Rohingya issue, the Foreign Minister expressed his thanks and gratitude to the US government for its humanitarian and political support to Bangladesh to cope with the Rohingya exodus. In this regard, he emphasized that the US should take the lead and bring international community together to put enough political pressure on Myanmar to create condition for sustainable return of the Rohingyas.







Thanking the US Government for imposing sanctions on some individuals, he encouraged the US government to take more stringent measures like imposing economic sanctions and withdrawing GSP facilities of Myanmar. Dr. Momen further recommended that the US may appoint a Special Envoy on Rohingya, in order to press Myanmar to create a conducive environment for the repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.







Antony Blinken appreciated Bangladesh for sheltering over one million Rohingyas and showed his government's full understanding of the tremendous pressure it has created on the government and the people of Bangladesh. Expressing concern on the disruption in the democratic process in Myanmar, Antony Blinken assured that the US would continue its support for Bangladesh on Rohingya issue.







