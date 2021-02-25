Goodbye noble man Ibrahim Khaled



Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor and eminent economist Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled is no more.Aged 80, Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled died at around 5:15am yesterday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).







Hospital sources said he was first admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital after having tested COVID-19 positive.Later on, he was shifted to BSMMU after his condition had deteriorated.Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled was associated with the country's banking system for nearly six decades.





During his decorated career, he was the Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Agrani Bank and Sonali Bank.He served as the deputy governor of the central bank from 1998 to 2001.President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed condolences over the demise of Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled.





Bangla Academy accorded honorific fellowship to Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled in 2011. Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled was vociferous about the corruption and irregularities in the country's banking and financial sectors. He was a well-wisher of Daily Asian Age.Parliament opposition leader Rawshan Ershad also conveyed her grief at the death of Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled saying that he was a renowned banker and a morally strong financial expert.



