Published:  11:13 AM, 25 February 2021 Last Update: 11:27 AM, 25 February 2021

‘Cashless transactions will ensure transparency in financial sector’

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks as chief guest at the inaugural function transactions by setting up a link between Sonali Bank's account and bKash account at a local hotel in the capital on Wednesday. –AA

The present government works for creating a  cashless society with a view to reducing corruption and irregularities in the  financial sector, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.

He was addressing as chief guest at the  inaugural function transactions by setting up a link between Sonali Bank'saccount and bKash account at a local hotel in the capital on Wednesday(February 24, 2021).    

Palak said, “It is possible to reduce  corruption, irregularities and ensure transparency in the financial sector by reducing  cash transactions.”

Inter-operator transaction platforms are being  set up between banks and various financial institutions and this will save  customers’ cost, visit and time, he said.

“Digital financial transaction services have  given the general public more capabilities to meet the challenges of the pandemic  time. At the same time, the importance and usefulness of this service has made  clearer. Such a joint venture between the two largest public-private financial  service providers has undoubtedly paved the way for ensuring all types of  digital financial services, including financial inclusion”, he added.

He further added that the transactions of all  the customers of Sonali Bank across the country now can transact through bKash.  But now Sonali Bank customers, who have bkash account, can make 'Transfer  Money' and 'Add Money' from their bank account through bKash app.

The State Minister remarked that the mobilefinancial transaction technology has ensured transparency, accountability andspeed in the financial sector. He called upon the concerned authorities to  provide financial incentives for digital transactions.

Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited MdAtaur Rahman Prodhan presided over the function.  Md AshadulIslam, Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division,Ministry of Finance, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Chairman of Sonali Bank and KamalQuadir , Founder CEO, bKash were present at the inaugural program.



