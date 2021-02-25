Brighten country’s image: PM to marine graduates









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the marine academy graduates to work with honesty, sincerity and skillfulness to brighten the country’s image in home and abroad.





“You (graduates) are going to step into a new life where you have to uphold the country’s reputation . . . your main responsibility is to perform

your own duty with honesty, skillfulness and sincerity so that Bangladesh’s image is brightened in home and abroad,” she said.





The premier was addressing the Mujib Borsha Graduation Ceremony of the 55 Batch of Bangladesh Marine Academy (BMA) at BMA in Chattogram, virtually joining from her official residence Ganabhaban.





She said the highest education and training is needed to compete with this competitive world and the government is creating opportunities to this end.





Referring to different initiatives of the incumbent government to expand scope of education, Sheikh Hasina said they have established Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University in 2013 for higher education in shipping and upgraded 3-year pass course to 4-year honors course along with introduction of masters for maritime science degree.





She said the government wants to pull the country ahead following the vision and philosophy of Father of the Nation.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, returning home in 1972 from the captivity in Pakistan, had given a plan and guidelines along with formulation of the Constitution and necessary laws as well as acts for how the independent Bangladesh would be governed, she added.





Mentioning Bangabandhu’s vision and spirit to generate employment opportunities for generation to generation and develop socioeconomic status,

the Prime Minister said her government is working with the goal of creating employment opportunities for the country’s people.





A total of 192 cadets of BMA under the 55 batch became graduates today.





On behalf of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP handed over the ‘President Gold Medal’ and ‘Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Medal’ to the best cadets.





Cadet Captain Adnan Hasib Shawon received ‘Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Medal’ for the best performance among the Cadets of the 55th Batch.





Chief Cadet Captain Abir Md Sadman Noor received ‘Hon’ble President Gold Medal’ for the best all-round performance.





Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and shipping secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.

