Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of BDR mutiny









Bangladesh is observing the 12th anniversary of the Peelkhana massacre which killed 74 people, including 57 army officials.





Several dignitaries paid tribute to the martyrs by laying wreaths on their graves at the Banani military graveyard on Thursday morning. Afterwards, a minute's silence was observed.





Family members of the martyrs were also present at the graveyard. However, they did not speak to the media.





The BGB has chalked out elaborate programmes in memory of the bloody day.





It will organise special prayer services at the central mosques of all the cantonments to seek forgiveness for the departed souls, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said.









On Friday, a special prayer and milad mahfil will be held at the BGB Central Mosque, Dhaka Sector Mosque and Border Guard Hospital Mosque after Jumma prayers. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will be present as the chief guest at the BGB Central Mosque, the BGB said.





The mutiny by some members of the then Bangladesh Rifles started in the Peelkhana headquarters of the border guards in the capital Dhaka on Feb 25, 2009 and ended the following day.





The mutiny had spread to other BDR camps across the country but no killing was reported outside Dhaka. The incident also drew international concern.





After the mutiny, BDR was renamed Border Guard Bangladesh and its uniform was changed.

Leave Your Comments