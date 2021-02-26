Diner Sheshe





"I belong to an orthodox family in Odisha. Papa passed away when I was a kid, leaving me, Maa and my 2 sisters at Fufaji's mercy. He wanted us to stop studying and do household chores, but I was stubborn. So even though my older sister gave in, I continued studying-I wanted to become an IAS officer. Maa used up her savings to educate me.I focused on studying hard and acing my exams; that's why I never noticed I was being followed by an army officer, until a friend pointed it out.







And then, he was everywhere-be it the bus stop or my college gate. Whenever I passed by, he'd smile. I finally walked up to him and said, 'I have immense respect for people who don the uniform. Please don't follow me.' I didn't wait for him to respond and walked away thinking he wouldn't trouble me again. I was wrong.





I didn't see him for 2 weeks and then one day, he called my house. 'This is Santosh. I know you'd asked me not to follow you, par main tumsepyaarkartahoon.' I cut the call…I didn't know where he got my number from. But that call made me uneasy.







The stalking started again and then, he showed up at my house with a proposal, 'My name is Santosh, and I want to marry Rani. I'm an army officer, I'll take good care of her.' Maa reasoned with him saying I was just 16! He left but not before saying, 'Main intezarkarunga.'The next day, I spotted him again. This time, I told him that my dreams were different. He said he would wait for me and give me time. Honestly, when he said that, I reconsidered my feelings. I thought- 'He really loves me.'







But when he said, 'Be mine for a night,' I wanted to slap him. I didn't see him for 6 months. And then one evening, as I was returning on a cycle with my cousin, I spotted him. I asked my cousin to hurry, but he halted his bike right in front of us. He got off and said, 'Say 'yes' warnaanjaamachanahihoga.' I was sick of this drama so I said, 'Kya karoge? Maar dogey?'He took out a bottle while saying, 'I didn't want to do this but you've forced me.'







Humans of Bombay, Fb





