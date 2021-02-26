Published:  12:39 AM, 26 February 2021

General Ansar Basic Training parade held

General Ansar Basic Training parade held

The closing parade of General Ansar Basic Training (Men) Phase I, was held by Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force at Ansar-VDP Academy, Safipur, Gazipur on Wednesday. Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim was present at the event as the chief guest. A total of 1194 trainees from the general Ansar attended the closing parade. They were given basic training for 10 weeks.


