General Ansar Basic Training parade held

The closing parade of General Ansar Basic Training (Men) Phase I was held at Ansar-VDP Academy in Safipur of Gazipur on Wednesday. -AA



The closing parade of General Ansar Basic Training (Men) Phase I, was held by Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force at Ansar-VDP Academy, Safipur, Gazipur on Wednesday. Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force, Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim was present at the event as the chief guest. A total of 1194 trainees from the general Ansar attended the closing parade. They were given basic training for 10 weeks.

